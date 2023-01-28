It is no secret to anyone that our favorite celebrities usually wear designer clothes and sometimes even have exclusive clothes, so it would be difficult for them to dress with little money, and this was demonstrated by Danna Paola, who participated in the challenge to say how much her outfit.

It was through the TikTok channel of Los Rulés, which is run by Danna Paola’s friends, Jorge Anzaldo and Diego Cárdenas, where the Princess of Latin Pop was questioned.How much does your outfit cost?? And after the count, it was determined that the set is more than 200 thousand pesos.

Specifically, Jorge Anzaldo did the sum and determined that Danna Paola’s outfit has a cost of 208 thousand pesosTherefore, the Mexican singer quickly replied that it was “something calm, something normal”, which generated various reactions among network users, mainly grace, before the reaction of the actress.

Why Danna Paola’s outfit costs more than 200 thousand pesos

During the video that was shared through TikTok, Jorge Anzaldo questions Danna Paola about the price of her outfit and she begins the count with some Carrera glasses that cost $150, for which her friend makes the approximate conversion In pesos, we are talking about three thousand Mexican pesos.

While Danna Paola’s Moncler boots have a cost of 400 dollars, approximately eight thousand Mexican pesos, likewise, the singer of “Mala Fama” comments that her pants are made of vegan leather, from the Ariccia brand and have a cost of 100 dollars, something like two thousand Mexican pesos.

Immediately afterwards, Jorge Anzaldo informs her that he is wearing an Off White hoodie, which Danna Paola informs that it belongs to her boyfriend, Alex Hoyer, for which she does not know the price, but her friend comes to the rescue and makes a quick calculation that she has a cost of between 15 thousand and 20 thousand pesos.

Then they go to the shiny bag of the “Elite” actress and Danna Paola quickly informs her that it is a reissue of Prada with a cost of two thousand dollars, something like 40 thousand pesos; in addition to Celine’s jacket, for five thousand dollars, something like 100 thousand Mexican pesos.

Something that could not be missing in the count was a necklace that Danna Paola wears with pride, it is a gift from Alex Hoyer and Jorge Anzaldo calculated that its cost ranges from 40 thousand pesos, so they quickly made the sum and determined an approximate cost of 208 thousand pesos in the outfit.

The funny thing about the video was Danna Paola’s reaction when she saw the amount of money she was carrying, especially since she quoted the costs in dollars and it seems that the amounts did not seem so exaggerated until she found out the amount in Mexican pesos, so who wanted to minimize the cost, as if it were clothes from the tianguis.

This reaction was one of the most commented on by internet users, who took the comment and expression of the singer of “Calla tú” very gracefully, however, there were those who did not let the comparison go by and pointed out that what Danna Paola he is wearing is worth more than his house.