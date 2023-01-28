In Peru, the president, Dina Boluarte, urged Congress to bring forward the general elections, which would initially be scheduled for 2024. In this way, the president tries to avert the crisis unleashed after her arrival in power and the resounding departure of Pedro Castillo on the 7th from December.

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, who faces a difficult situation due to the incessant protests that have plagued her country for seven weeks after the departure of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, decided this Friday to urge Congress to advance the general elections by December 2023.

“We put this bill for the consideration of the ministers to advance the elections to December 2023” on the “date and time that Congress says,” Boluarte said at a government ceremony at the Lima military airport.

Boluarte called for consensus in the chamber. “If (the parties) Fuerza Popular and Alianza para el Progreso are asking for what they had already presented (an advance of the elections to 2023), that this proposal be resumed in that sense, which has no conditions and will get us out of the quagmire. where we are.”

The Legislature had voted in favor of bringing the elections forward to April 2024 (a proposal that still needs to be ratified in Congress) “the protests continue, there are more blockades and violence,” Boluarte acknowledged.

Demonstrations calling for the resignation of Boluarte and members of Congress have left 57 dead, including a policeman who died inside a burned-out patrol car. The riots have also caused blockades and shortage problems.

Demonstrators stage a protest against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and to demand her resignation, in Juliaca, southern Peru, on January 27, 2023. © AFP/Juan Carlos Cisneros

Boluarte took office on December 7 after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, who tried to dissolve Congress and is accused of promoting a self-coup.

The protesters, many of whom are supporters of Castillo, demand that the elections be brought forward and seek to call a constitutional assembly.

The president affirmed that as soon as Congress sets the advance of the elections, “immediately we, from the Executive branch, will be calling those elections”, and added “nobody has any interest in clinging to power, nobody has that interest. And I, Dina Boluarte, I have no interest in staying in the Presidency.”

Shortage in southern Peru

After seven weeks of protests, in the south of the country fuel has begun to run low. Liquefied gas for domestic use, some food and medicine have also begun to decline, precisely in one of the poorest and most marginalized regions, largely due to Lima’s centralism.

Women prepare food for protesters at the Bolivia-Peru border as protesters blockade the border and demand the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, in Desaguadero, Peru January 26, 2023. © Reuters/Claudia Morales

“There is no gas, no gasoline. In the warehouses you can only get non-perishable food and everything is very expensive, up to triple what is normal,” said Guillermo Sandino, a marketing expert based in Ica, 200 kilometers from Lima. .

Ica’s Chinatown is a strategic point between the road that connects the capital and southern Peru and has become one of the crucial points of the blockades that are carried out in more than 100 places.

For their part, the Defense and Interior portfolios announced this Thursday in a joint statement that “The National Police of Peru, with the support of the Armed Forces, will unblock the roads of the National Road Network that are declared in state of emergency”. This measure could further ignite the flame of violence that Peru is going through.

While this is happening, the Ombudsman of Peru urged the protesters to unblock the roads of the nine regions of the country, due to the death of a person who could not reach a hospital center to be treated.

On its Twitter account, the entity said that “it is urgent to recover fluidity on the roads. So far, 6 adults and 4 minors have died, because they did not receive timely medical care and could cause shortages of food, medicine and others, in some districts of the country.

It also requested the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense “to fulfill the task of unblocking the roads in strict respect for fundamental rights and the proper use of force, preserving the lives of citizens and members of the forces of order.”

The Superintendency of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Merchandise, Sutran, reported that 83 points in nine regions in Peru continue to be blocked.

Sutran showed that the departments of Puno, Cuzco, Madre de Dios, Arequipa and Ica are the ones that register the most blockades.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, reported the death of four Haitians who did not receive medical help due to the blockades.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE