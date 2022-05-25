A few days ago, the Mexican singer Danna Paola confirmed through his Twitter account, having been infected with Covid-19, after its successful presentation at the first edition of the Tecate Emblema Festival, which took place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. “Raise your hand who thought they were immune to Covid,” said the also actress, who was one of the protagonists of “Elite”, an original Netflix series.

“We’re fine, but my body hurts and I’ve slept too much, let’s hope we get out of this,” he said. Danna Paola in another Tweet.

TVNotas magazine published that the 26-year-old model and composer also allegedly had to be hospitalized in an emergencybecause breathing and oxygenation problemsas a result of his contagion of Covid-19. “Although we all thought that the Covid thing was temporary and that she was going to get over it right away, the last thing she knew was that her parents decided to take her to the hospital because she couldn’t breathe,” said an alleged person from the singer’s team. .

According to the aforementioned magazine, days before her show at the Tecate Emblema Festival, she felt a little cold, however, she did not give it importance and did not perform a test, “for being irresponsible, both she and her work team, but it was for the same reason that she felt compelled to present herself by the organization of the event”.

Being positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, “Imagine how many people he was not living with that day, the truth is that at that festival no one was wearing a mask anymore and he greeted everyone, and he gave them to everyone who asked for a photo “.

Danna Paola denied that she was hospitalized“Oh really, take it from whoever comes, here the bad vibes and the envy out there,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Danna Paola denies having been hospitalized.

He also shared a video in the stories of his Instagram account, showing that he took with humor the rumors spread by the magazine. She was amused about her hospitalization, since her family is in Cancun, state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, celebrating her mother’s birthday and, therefore, they would not have been with her.

“I have been at home, making music, the only hospital I have been to is my house, my studio, here we have been sharing very nice things, and this is quarantine, friends.”

The actress He pointed out that he has slept a lot, has lost taste and smell, and that he is consuming vitamins, lemon with ginger and garlic to recover. “I’m fine friends, making music, getting ready, getting my strength back.”