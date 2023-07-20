It seems that the actress was the victim of a joke organized by Maria De Filippi: what happened

The recordings of the first episodes of Tu Si Sue Vales. We will see Giulia Stabile conducting the program, flanked by Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni. New to this edition is the presence of Luciana Littizzetto, who entered the jury in place of Teo Mammucari. According to rumors, it seems that in the first recordings of the broadcast Sabrina Ferilli had a dispute with a competitor.

Over the last few hours, the name of Sabrina Ferilli has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what has emerged, it seems that the actress became the protagonist of a dispute with a competitor after a joke organized by Maria DeFilippi.

The news was made public by ‘SuperGuiva Tv’ which, regarding this story, revealed:

In the studio there seems to have been a big fight with a competitor who is convinced that the Earth is flat, no vax and a denier in general. The public actively participated in the confrontation, loudly expressing their opinion and clamoring for him to leave the studio.

Continuing, the portal then added:

Then? A joke was staged against Sabrina Ferilli with a lady who had an argument with the actress. The reason? Well, the lady repeated the positions of the kamasutra to Ferilli so that she could learn them well and put the teachings received into practice in the best possible way. After 2 years spent planning it, Giovannino and Maria De Filippi (because she’s behind all this anyway) managed to get the actress excited.

Finally, in conclusion, ‘SuperGuida Tv’ revealed other previews of what happened during the first recordings of Tu Si Que Vales: