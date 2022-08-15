HBO Max decided to revive a police case that shocked Brazil at the time: the murder of Daniella Perez. In 1992, the young 22-year-old actress was the victim of Guilherme de Pádua, a man who was not unknown to her, but quite the opposite: he was her co-worker.

under the name “Brutal pact: the murder of Daniella Perez”the docuseries investigates the before and after of the crime, its motive and the struggle of Gloria Perez, the mother of the actress, who 30 years later asks the public not to forget what happened to her daughter.

Who was Daniella Pérez?

Born on August 11, 1970, the actress was the daughter of Gloria Perez, scriptwriter of popular soap operas in Brazil, such as “El clone”. She is fond of theater and dance, the young woman made her debut on television in 1989 with “Kananga do Japão”, a production in which she would meet her future husband, Raul Gazola.

Daniella Perez and Raul Gazola. Photo: HBO Max capture

Daniella, Guilherme and “De corpo e alma”

As told in the first chapter, “The night that never ended”, Daniella Perez achieved fame in Brazil after her participation in “O dono do mundo”, which allowed her to enter “De corpo e alma”, a soap opera in which his mother was the writer.

Here he gave life to Yasmin, a character who had two love interests: Bira (Guilherme of Padua) and Caio (Fábio Assunção).

With Daniella already considered an important actress on the Brazilian scene, things changed for her when her character and that of De Pádua broke into fiction. With fame gained, the actor would be left behind by the success of his co-star.

Daniella and Guilherme’s obsession

On the night of December 28, 1992, Daniella and Guilherme recorded the last scene as a couple. After this, witnesses affirmed that the actor suffered a nervous breakdown and broke down in tears. Desperately, he went looking for the actress and found her in the parking lot of the recording studio.

“At the trial, Guilherme said he was concerned that his role was being reduced: he had only appeared in two episodes that week. He saw in Dani the opportunity to stay, but he did not make it, ”said Gloria Perez.

The plan of Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz

After buying items to hide what would be Daniella’s murder, Guilherme and Paula — his wife, who was four months pregnant at the time — took their vehicle and went to pick up the actress at the Tycoon studios.

De Pádua would intercept Perez in the parking lot, they would talk, but they were interrupted by fans who asked him to take a photo. After this, witnesses say that the two argued at a nearby gas station. The man hit her and knocked her unconscious. Daniella was kidnapped.

The last photo of Daniella Perez. Photo: HBO Max capture

Guilherme and Paula took Daniella to an open area. Still unconscious, the actress was stabbed to death 18 times.

The perpetrator of the crime was not long in being discovered, since a lawyer who was passing by saw cars parked in the middle of the road and noted the license plates. Later, this information would serve the Police to find the murderers.

“One of the officers told me that the murderer always returns to the scene of his crime, and that happened. Guilherme went to the police station to offer his condolences. He hugged me and Raul too. It was incredible,” Gloria Perez told HBO Max.

Trial and prison

With the evidence against Guilherme de Pádua —found even by Gloria Perez herself, who denounced the laziness of the Police in the case of her daughter—, the actor, in the first instance, denied the fact; but after a harsh interrogation he confessed to the crime. For her part, Paula said that she was present at Daniella’s murder, but she denied being involved.

Guilherme and Paula were arrested and it was not until five years after the crime, in 1997, that they received their sentences. De Pádua went to prison for 19 years and Thomaz for 18. By then, the woman had already given birth and had divorced the actor.

Gloria Perez, screenwriter and mother of Daniella Perez. Photo: capture HBO Max

What happened to Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz?

As told in “Brutal Pact”, Both were released from prison in 1999, after only serving 7 years in prison. Their sentences were reduced for good behavior.

“Today, he is the pastor of a church and the other is one more woman who enjoys her life, one that Dani could not have,” said Raul Gazolla, Daniella’s widower.

In the final stretch of the documentary, Gloria Perez mentioned that she and her family agreed to do it because they want public opinion not to forget what happened. “30 years have passed and both continue to show signs of being the same, they have not changed, there is no remorse. Dani is gone and they are free,” she shared.