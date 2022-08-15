Dubai Police Academy ranked first among all government institutions at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as the best work environment for the millennium generation (young generation) for the year 2022 AD, in the evaluation of the American organization (Great Place to Work).

The Director of the Dubai Police Academy, Major General Dr. Ghaith Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, said: “The Academy is keen on the practical translation of all the initiatives launched by the wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates, in the areas of happiness and quality of life, embodying the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, to move the levels of happiness and quality of life of society to new dimensions.

Major General Al Suwaidi stressed that this outstanding achievement came as a result of the inspiring leadership of Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Chairman of the Academy’s Board of Directors, and the follow-up of His Excellency Major General Dr. Muhammad Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs, and the concerted efforts, energies and hard work For all the Academy’s employees, including officers, military and civilians, despite the challenges of the Corona Virus (Covid 19) pandemic that swept the whole world, explaining that the Academy has placed the happiness of its members at the forefront of its priorities, by adopting creative ideas and initiatives to raise their happiness index so that happiness is a way of life and a way of life.

Major General Al-Suwaidi indicated that the academy has made every effort to preserve the well-being of its employees in the “post-pandemic” stage, through its civilized methods of dealing and extending bridges of communication and community relations, at all stages of the pandemic across various levels to build solid trust between the two parties, and to make them feel reassured and stable. careers, listening to them, meeting their requests, taking care of their affairs, providing a healthy environment in accordance with the highest standards of occupational health and safety, as well as working in a team spirit, as these efforts culminated in achieving impressive results according to global competitiveness standards as the best work environment.

It is noteworthy that the certificate of the best work environment is granted by the American Great Place to Work Authority to entities and institutions that achieve the standards and conditions set by them, and the American authority is a global body specialized in evaluating work cultures and environments distinguished by their reliability and performance. Staff favorite.