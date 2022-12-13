The model Daniella Chavez has been characterized by surprising his followers in social networks in each of her publications where she has been in charge of showing her beauty and pretty figure, and this time she has not been the exception to look charming in a bathing suit.

Daniella Chávez, who on different occasions has shown her passion for soccer, supporting the Chilean team or Club América de México itself, has also stolen the eyes of her followers, obtaining great popularity and even being part of some covers in the magazine Playboy.

The Chilean model has become one of the most recognized Latin models in the world of catwalks where she has delighted her followers with each of her publications showing her great physique and part of her daily life with the high standard of living she leads. .

Daniella Chávez showing her beautiful figure in a swimsuit/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion chavez He has stolen the looks of his own and strangers on social networks by wearing a cute Swimwear in orange next to a lake where he also showed a charming landscape between some mountains, receiving thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where praise for his beauty was not long in coming.

Daniella Chavez She has been characterized by sharing part of her daily life on social networks, in addition to showing the beautiful moments that she spends in the world of modeling, captivating her fans by showing all her beauty to the delight of her more than 17 million followers with whom account on Instagram.