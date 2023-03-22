After leaving the GFVip, Daniele Dal Moro does not send them to tell Martina Nasoni

After being disqualified from Big Brother VIP, Daniele Dal Moro it’s back to normal. Over the last few hours, the gieffino has made a sensational gesture towards his ex-girlfriend, Martina Nasoni. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

A few days ago Daniele Dal Moro was disqualified from the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. It’s about a decision taken by the authors of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini to punish the inappropriate competitors of the competitor.

Once he left the most spied on house in Italy, the gieffino came back a lot active on social media. On his Instagram profile she criticized the choices of the production of the program and subsequently dedicated a post to Oriana Marzoli. It’s not all. Recently, the beautiful Veneto has ended up in the crosshairs of controversy by way of a sensational gesture against Martina Nasoni.

In detail, after discovering that his ex-girlfriend has stopped following him on social networks, he decided to throw the book of which she is the author. He himself documented it all through a video posted in Instagram Stories. Currently, Nasoni hasn’t released any yet declaration regarding the matter. Will the ex gieffina reply to the contempt of her ex boyfriend? We just have to find out!

Daniele Dal Moro: the relationship with Martina Nasoni

Daniele Dal Moro and Martina Nasoni met at Big Brother VIP sixteen. The two had started a knowledge inside the spied house of Italy. After exiting the well-known reality show, their relation it was short-lived due to some incompatibilities. However, they had decided to remain friends until they made new ones clashes in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP.