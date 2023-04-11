President of the acronym commented on a possible disaffiliation of the minister; Daniela asked for approval from the Justice to leave the party
The national president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, said that the party should not relinquish command of the Ministry of Tourism if Minister Daniela Carneiro makes her resignation official. Daniela is on leave from the position of federal deputy to occupy the command of the portfolio under the indication of União Brasil.
According to newspaper report The globe, the minister and 5 other congressmen from Rio de Janeiro requested the approval of the Electoral Justice to leave the acronym. The reason, according to the report, would be the “harassment” suffered by the national leadership of União Brasil.
In order to leave the party without losing their mandate, the deputies took the case to the Electoral Justice and the process was sent to the office of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who retires this Tuesday (11.Apr.2023).
The misunderstanding began after the party started to move by Antônio Rueda, vice-president of the party, to remove the mayor of Belford Roxo, Waguinho, from the command of the acronym in Rio de Janeiro. They also accuse Bivar and Rueda of negotiating positions in the governments of Cláudio Castro (PL) and Eduardo Paes (PSD) without endorsement by the National Congress.
In an interview with the newspaper The globeBivar said that he has not yet received any judicial notification about the disaffiliations, only a letter of dissatisfaction from congressmen.
“No one leaves a party without complying with party loyalty legislation. The national Executive invested more than BRL 60 million to elect deputies in Rio. Parliamentary mandate is not a banal thing”said the deputy.
“I still haven’t received any judicial notification about these departures, just a letter of dissatisfaction. But no one has free political movement for simple displeasure with any topic. About Daniela, it is important to remember that her nomination in the ministry is from União”.
Daniela’s husband, Waguinho, also left União Brasil and joined the Republicans on Monday night (10.Apr.2023). According to Bivar, the case of the mayor of Belford Roxo differs from the others in that Waguinho does not need to meet party loyalty requirements.
“Waguinho is not a deputy, he goes wherever he wants. But whoever has a mandate must comply with the law.”completed.
