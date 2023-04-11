President of the acronym commented on a possible disaffiliation of the minister; Daniela asked for approval from the Justice to leave the party

The national president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, said that the party should not relinquish command of the Ministry of Tourism if Minister Daniela Carneiro makes her resignation official. Daniela is on leave from the position of federal deputy to occupy the command of the portfolio under the indication of União Brasil.

According to newspaper report The globe, the minister and 5 other congressmen from Rio de Janeiro requested the approval of the Electoral Justice to leave the acronym. The reason, according to the report, would be the “harassment” suffered by the national leadership of União Brasil.

In order to leave the party without losing their mandate, the deputies took the case to the Electoral Justice and the process was sent to the office of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who retires this Tuesday (11.Apr.2023).

The misunderstanding began after the party started to move by Antônio Rueda, vice-president of the party, to remove the mayor of Belford Roxo, Waguinho, from the command of the acronym in Rio de Janeiro. They also accuse Bivar and Rueda of negotiating positions in the governments of Cláudio Castro (PL) and Eduardo Paes (PSD) without endorsement by the National Congress.

In an interview with the newspaper The globeBivar said that he has not yet received any judicial notification about the disaffiliations, only a letter of dissatisfaction from congressmen.