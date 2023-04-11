Trench details
- The giant trench is being dug in the Zaporizhia region, parts of which are controlled by Russian forces, especially the nuclear plant, which is the largest in Europe.
- The huge trench is located 80 kilometers from the current front lines.
- The giant trench includes anti-tank emplacements.
- Photographs showed people in military uniform digging parts of the trench, which The Sun said were workers from a third country.
- The process of digging the trench began several months ago, and from two directions.
- The British newspaper “The Sun” said, on Tuesday, that the move comes as part of Russia’s preparations to confront the imminent Ukrainian attack.
appears from space
- Because the trench extends over tens of kilometers, it can now be seen from space.
- The Sun reported that the Sentinel-2 satellite, which regularly takes high-quality images of the Earth’s surface and sea, monitored the trench, which looked like a deep scar in the Earth’s surface.
- The Center for Investigative Journalism in Ukraine was the first to refer to the trench, in the style of World War I known as “trench warfare”.
