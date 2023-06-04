Multifaceted. Daniela Darcourt continues to show why she is one of the most complete artists in our country. The salsa singer not only sings and dances, she now surprised her by acting and venturing into the world of comedy at the hands of Jorge Benavides. The interpreter appeared in “J.B. on ATVs” and he participated in a fun sketch in which he displayed all his talent and made all the followers of the program laugh.

In this sequence, Darcourt played a waitress alongside the funny little boy Alfredito. At the end of her participation, the salsa thanked her for her invitation to the program and did not hesitate to sing her most recent hit “Ya no te amo”.