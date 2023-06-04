The gift of Momo, the character created by the writer Michael Ende, was that he knew how to listen. They came from everywhere to the small amphitheater where the little girl lived to talk. At least until the gray men came to take away their time to talk. For the American psychologist Rebecca Rolland (Atlanta, 43 years old), also a writer and professor of Education at Harvard University, in Boston, This is somewhat what happens today, especially with sons and daughters. “There are superficial and logistical conversations, but little time is spent on deeper conversations of full listening,” he explained to EL PAÍS by email.

Rolland, who also works as a specialist in oral and written language pathologies in the Department of Neurology at Boston Children’s Hospital, has just published in Spain The art of talking to children (Diana publisher). In the book, published last year in the United States, the author points out that if you take advantage of small day-to-day conversations and eliminate time stealer, term that he uses in his book, for example, to refer to the abuse of technology, these talks will become great opportunities for learning, for the development of creativity and we will also strengthen the bond with the children.

ASK. Why would you say we need a manual for talking to children?

ANSWER. We all want the best for our sons and daughters and, ultimately, for society. We do our best to do this: we take them to activities, we do homework with them, we go to events organized at school, and so on. But we don’t take into account the most important key to their development, which is the daily conversations we have with them. Often these conversations are logistical. They are very focused on how we get from one place to another, on what our schedules are and, in general, on how to spend day to day. There is a lot of research on the matter that says that if we take advantage of these day-to-day conversations and make them great opportunities for learning, developing creativity for children and also reinforcing the bond, these conversations can be used much more effectively. and we can improve our lives. I hope this manual can help parents to do so.

Q. How disconnected are we from childhood?

R. I believe that with our busy working lives, we place a lot of importance on children’s achievement and performance, but we often forget what it is like to be a boy or a girl. Sometimes we are very far from the experience of boys and girls, which can be simply leaving our minds blank or walking and looking at what we are seeing. What does give us hope is that we have a great opportunity because it is wonderful to talk to children. They have a natural sense of play, of being surprised and see the world from a very different perspective. We have forgotten that because we have learned a lot about the world. For example, children often ask themselves: why don’t we get younger and younger? Or what would happen if we lived on Mars? We often forget to ask these important questions, and by spending more time with children and talking to them more, we not only help them, but we also reawaken our ability to surprise ourselves.

Q. It has just been 50 years since the publication of momoby Michael Ende. When read, it seems to be a premonition of many things that we are currently experiencing… Who would you say are the gray men who steal our time today?

R. There are many things that take children’s time. In part it’s because we fill their agenda with so many things to do. Instead of talking to them, we fill them with experiences and don’t give them time to reflect. We are turning them into people who act robotically, and they are not creative people or they do not follow their interests. Another very clear component is that there are children who are very focused on social networks and the use of the Internet. Sure, technology can be put to good use with kids, but when they focus too much on searching or looking at one perfect image after another, they don’t realize how much time they spend doing that. For example, I know the case of a child who was related only through the networks. And I believe that we cannot make them lose those childhood experiences and that their lives can focus only on the likes they receive.

Rebecca Roland, psychologist and professor at Harvard, publishes ‘The art of talking with children’. Andrew Riley

Q. In your book, you stress that society wants children to grow up too quickly. Is this a symptom of how we live?

R. We certainly live in a very performance and efficiency-focused culture right now, and many times we want children to fit a perfect mold with the best of intentions. I think we are concerned that they will be left behind, but we have to stress that the development of boys and girls takes place over time. Minors take advantage more of activities that are related to play and discovery —which allows them to reveal things for themselves—, rather than that we teach them a lot of things, especially if they are not ready for it. So if we put a lot of pressure on them in the beginning, they tend to become anxious because they’re not ready for the things we’re doing. And, in addition, they feel the stress that we feel; we moved it. It is important that we reset ourselves and that we respect their natural rhythms.

Q. It also proposes in its pages an act of rebellion: taking time to speak with conscience. How does this type of conversation help the development of children?

R. This is very important. It is a fundamental change in the sense in which children develop and relate to us. We are creating little moments for children that add up over time, and that builds their kindness, their confidence, and their creativity. We are inspiring them to think for themselves and to recognize that they do indeed have good ideas, that their reflections, their contributions are valuable and that they should continue with them. I think we’re in a conversation crisis right now. Children feel very isolated, sometimes depressed or stressed, and we need those small moments of talk to be able to break out of that cycle.

Q. How can we make a difference in our conversations? What recommendations would you give?

R. I would start with the curious reading. Doing this for five or ten minutes a couple of times a day with children is fantastic. We sit, regardless of how old they are, next to them and watch them. This way we will know what they like, what they find interesting or what not. Perhaps a small child is playing with pebbles and a teenager is playing video games. It’s about sitting next to them and seeing what they have in mind. What do they like, what fascinates them? And then we ask them questions about this curiosity.

Q. Do we know how to listen?

R. I believe, without a doubt, that listening is one of the most important challenges. We often don’t listen very well or reflectively, and we don’t often teach children to listen well or effectively either. Sometimes we think we are listening, but really our head is somewhere else. If we teach children to listen, they will be able to listen better to their classmates, also to us and to their teachers. Thus, we will be able to create a much broader culture of communication.

Q. Is there any technique to capture the attention of someone who is not listening to us?

R. Yes, I would say yes. First, using humor. If I think someone isn’t listening, I can blurt out a nonsense that has nothing to do with the conversation and see how long it takes for them to realize that you’ve said something nonsense. For example, if you are talking about homework and suddenly you start talking about elephants, then you can try to measure how long it takes the child to realize that you are not talking about the same thing. Another idea is to ask someone to repeat what the other person was saying, or what they think the other person was saying: “If you were really listening, tell me what you heard,” and then ask a question. Many times we lack this. We do not teach children to ask listening questions. I think that teaching children to ask these types of questions and modeling it is a wonderful way to teach them to listen.

