Silvia Bronchalo, the mother of Daniel Sanchothe young Spaniard accused of the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrietahas been in jail for two visits since he arrived on Thai soil on August 17.

The woman decided to accompany her son in the hard case, because Daniel Sancho could be sentenced to death for the crime he committed by default.

Bronchalo was approached by different media and gave a few short statements, in which she spoke about the meeting with her son, Daniel’s state of mind and how hard the news has been for her.

It is important to note that the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, father of the defendant, had said that he would not go to Thailand until he was psychologically rebuilt.

In fact, the family’s lawyer stressed that it was not convenient at this stage of the process.

However, Silvia Bronchalo did not care much and arrived in Thailand on August 17 to accompany Daniel while the sentence is handed down.

The 29-year-old Spaniard confessed to the crime against Edwin Arieta. See also An Australian, after 20 years in prison for killing her 4 children, pardoned thanks to a Spanish scientist Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

‘Daniel is calmer’: Silvia Bronchalo

It has been very difficult for me

The woman during the first visit was indifferent to the press. However, this Friday, after leaving a new meeting with her son, Bronchalo did give a statement.

“I thank you very much for the interest, respect and empathy that you are showing,” said the woman in the middle of the interview with different doctors, including ‘The summer program’, a program that has received the most exclusives from the Sancho’s family

And he added: “It has been very difficult for me to tell you that Daniel is much better, he is calm, they are treating him very well… and hoping that everything will be resolved very calmly.”

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

As the interview pointed out, the meeting was too emotional and finally he mentioned that no one expects such news.

“Of course, no one expects such a thing, no one is prepared to receive such news, no one prepares us for this,” he said.

The murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta



Police accuse Sancho, 29, who confessed to the crime, of the “premeditated murder” of Arrieta, 44, whom he claims he stabbed in the chest during a fight, although the victim’s autopsy is yet to be known.

Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had met in Koh Phangan, an island near Koh Samui, on August 2, the day the surgeon was murdered and dismembered, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island, including at sea.

