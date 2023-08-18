quake 2 was greeted with votes very high from international presswhich apparently really appreciated the remaster developed by Nightdive Studios, which improves the original of id Software in several respects.

Cubed3 – 10

Nintendo Life – 10

Pure Xbox – 10

Impulsegamer – 9.8

CGMagazine – 9.5

GamingBolt – 9

Destructoids – 9

Multiplayer.it – ​​9

Metro GameCentral – 8

Cultured Vultures – 8

PC Games – 8

Hey Poor Gamer – 8

As we wrote in the Quake 2 review, the remaster of the classic shooter includes many new contents, including the new Call of the Machine expansion developed by MachineGames, and a very affordable price in addition to the presence in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.