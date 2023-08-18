quake 2 was greeted with votes very high from international presswhich apparently really appreciated the remaster developed by Nightdive Studios, which improves the original of id Software in several respects.
- Cubed3 – 10
- Nintendo Life – 10
- Pure Xbox – 10
- Impulsegamer – 9.8
- CGMagazine – 9.5
- GamingBolt – 9
- Destructoids – 9
- Multiplayer.it – 9
- Metro GameCentral – 8
- Cultured Vultures – 8
- PC Games – 8
- Hey Poor Gamer – 8
As we wrote in the Quake 2 review, the remaster of the classic shooter includes many new contents, including the new Call of the Machine expansion developed by MachineGames, and a very affordable price in addition to the presence in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
Nightdive Studios to the rescue
Despite having also made some undoubted blunders, Nightdive Studios confirmed with Quake 2 that they are a truly expert team in the field of remasters, and it is no coincidence that its members have expressed the desire to remaster the Unreal series.
We will see what the team will dedicate themselves to in the future, but it is clear that in the face of such results and such interesting pricing policies there will be very little to discuss the opportunity to entrust Nightdive with further remastering.
