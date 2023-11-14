When the first session of the trial against Daniel Sancho for the murder of Edwin Arrieta took place, the Spaniard became aware of the charges of which he is accused: murder, premeditated, concealment and theft of the body and destruction of other people’s documentation.

Despite all the information that the Thai authorities have against the Spaniard, he has pleaded not guilty to murder, premeditated and theft of documentation, but yes of the dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon.

Apparently, Sancho pleaded not guilty to those two charges, since the defense would have arguments to declare him innocent.

One of the defense lawyers, Marcos García Montes, has stated that they have evidence, testimonial, documentary, expert, that would prove that their defense is supported by factsnot as they have wanted to make it seem.

According to the program ‘And now Sonsoles’, the Spaniard’s defense lawyers would have a witness who can prove his innocence, and in this way they could prove that it was not a premeditated murder.

In the program, one of the lawyers stated: “focusing on the mechanism of death, how it occurs, and whether it is a homicide, a murder, a reckless homicide, or nothing, because there is a full defense; and there It’s where we’re working.”

The group of defense lawyers also state that in the hands of the authorities There are several videos that would show that before the homicide there was a fightso this would be one of the evidence that would be provided to demonstrate that there was no premeditation.

“We will provide images because this man falls in a struggle towards a bathtub and almost fractures his occipital bone, which is the cause of death, so we are at most reckless homicide,” said García Montes.

That was the information they provided to the magazine, but it is not yet known if, in addition to the video evidence, they have a key person who can help them distort the authorities’ investigation.

