The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy in general, with clouds appearing to the east with a chance of some cumulonimbus clouds forming in the afternoon. The amount of clouds will gradually increase at night over the sea and islands, accompanied by rain, and winds will be light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.

Winds: southeasterly – northeasterly / 10 – 25, reaching 40 km/h. Arabian Gulf: light to medium waves. The first tide will occur at 13:23, the second tide at 03:11, the first low tide at 20:38, and the second high tide at 07:30.

Sea of ​​Oman: light waves. The first tide will occur at 09:48, the second tide at 23:42, the first low tide at 16:30, and the second low tide at 05:26.