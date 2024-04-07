The young Spanish Daniel Sanchoaccused of the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, will testify on April 25 in the trial that will be held starting Tuesday on the Thai island of Samui, according to the calendar set by the court.

The trial, which will be held in the Samui provincial court from April 9 to May 3, will feature the testimony of Daniel Sancho and his father, the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sanchoon April 25, the first day of the turn of the around 25 defense witnesses, according to the court calendar to which EFE has had access.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian surgeon, 44 years old. Photo:Social networks

In addition to the accused and his father, on the part of the defense – led by the Thai public defender Aprichat Srinuel – several police officers, a linguist specialized in translations into Spanish, an expert in saws, as well as a criminologist, a psychologist and an expert will testify. Spanish forensic experts, among others.

The defense witnesses will testify from April 25 and, predictably, until May 3, the date on which Daniel Sancho could make a final statement.

Although Sancho initially confessed to the premeditated murder before the Phangan police (an island near Samui where the alleged crime took place on August 2), later He pleaded not guilty before the judge, although he did then accept the charge of hiding the body, which was dismembered and scattered throughout various places on the island, including the sea..

On the part of the prosecution, led by prosecutor Jeerawat Sawatdichai, around thirty people – mostly police officers and experts – will testify between April 9 and 19.

Edwin Arrieta with his family. In the circle, Daniel Sancho. Photo:Courtesy

The Thai Prosecutor's Office accuses Sancho of three crimes: premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people's documentation (due to Arrieta's passport).

The trial will have, according to the court calendar, a total of 16 sessions, which could increase if the statements are lengthened.

The court has not yet revealed the name of the judge in charge of the trial.

Silvia Bronchalo and Rodolfo Sancho Photo:EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI / EFE

Arrieta's parents, Ana Marcela Arteaga and Leovaldo José Arrieta, will not finally testify as the court has rejected their request to do so by videoconference. given the couple's difficulty in traveling to Thailand from Colombia.

These were the only witnesses represented in the trial by Arrieta's family, the Bangkok firm Juslaws, which is acting as co-prosecution with the help of the Spanish firm Ospina Abogados.