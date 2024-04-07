Skiing | Remi Lindholm is already looking towards the reign of the World Cup Trondheim – revealed the coincidence of the award

Remi Lindholm appreciates the 50 kilometer SM gold.

In recent years, the list of Finnish champions in 50 km skiing has been a one-sided read. Iivo Niskanen won the royal tour five times in a row from 2018 to 2023.

A new name was added to the list of winners on Sunday in Ounasvaara, when a strong finish lifted Remi Lindholm champion over Markus Vuorelan.

“Yes, it means a lot. A trip to royalty, and even with a butt, which I'm a little worse at myself. It means a lot. The most of all the SM medals I have,” Lindholm said.

“I didn't really believe in it at any point. I was quite far away, still a lap before the finish line. Someone shouted for 24 seconds. Then it quickly decreased.”

Lindholm heard that he was leading the race a couple of kilometers before the finish line, after which he realized his chance. In the end, he beat Vuorela by 17.5 seconds.

“Fortunately, it was 50 kilometers and not 48 kilometers. Otherwise it would have been silver. It was really hard,” Lindholm said.

“Recently, it hasn't been the best when I've been a little sick. Now it was a good bet.”

Lindholm in Rovaniemi already turned his eyes to next season and the World Cup skiing in Trondheim. His number one goal is to succeed in the 50 km free race at the World Championships.

“Actually, tomorrow [maanantaina] the investment is already starting there,” said Lindholm, who is heading towards the three long free races in Lapponia.

In Lapland, 60 kilometers are skied on Monday, 50 on Wednesday and 80 on Friday.

“There are quite a few long vapar competitions during the season, so now at the end of the season three long vapar races, then a couple of weeks easier and after that towards the new season.”

“The goal is to beat the best skiing of my career at the World Championships in my 50s.”

In Rovaniemi, Lindholm skied with an easy-to-ski and slippery “compromise” that worked in challenging weather. The lenses of the ski goggles, on the other hand, froze in the snow.

“I think it was around twenty when I threw them away. Then you could pull the air. It was a bit bright, but people are here without glasses anyway. Yes, it will work out there.”

Lindholm's the club Imatra Urheilijat got no less than three men in the top four, when Miro Karpanen was third and Ville Ahonen fourth.

It gave the club the Haku-Veiko trophy, which is awarded to the club whose three best competitors have the best combined time in the 50 kilometers of the SC Games.

“Just yesterday we thought that now it might be tough to beat Jämi when they have Lepi, Make and Rise”, said Lindholm Lauri LepistöMarkus Vuorela and Cross mat Hakola referring to.

Imatra's Urheilijat also won the Haku-Veiko trophy last spring in Inari.

“Actually, we left the victory cup for Imatra. We almost had to win when we couldn't have handed it to Jämi,” Lindholm revealed.

He skied in the top ten in the World Cup for the first time this season by finishing tenth in the freestyle in Östersund. At the end of the season, he was 11th at 20 kilometers in Falun.

“The beginning of the season was good, then it was bad and then good again. If I would do something differently, I would have rested a little more after the Tour de Ski”, Lindholm assessed.

“I actually started training right away, maybe I got a little too tired, and then I didn't go for a while. Only now did I find the way to the World Cup in Falun again.”