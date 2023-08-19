Friday, August 18, 2023, 8:55 p.m.



The case of Daniel Sancho, the accused of murdering and dismembering the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, continues to reveal new information that had not come to light to date. After learning that the Thai Police is going to request the death penalty for him for the crime of murder, police officers have explained to the media that the young man had wedding plans a few days before the events. He was going to do it in Indonesia with his girlfriend Paula, with whom he had been in a romantic relationship for five years and who was going to move to Thailand with him later.

As they explain in the newspaper La Razón, «Daniel had already told his girlfriend that they would get married in South Asia and they would repeat the wedding in Madrid after the summer. The first was going to be an intimate act, as a way of reaffirming their love, and that the second would be family and friends. He wanted to celebrate a big party in the capital of Spain ». The NBC News newspaper collected the words of police captain Sucheep Chadakarn, who explained that the future wedding could have been the trigger for the fight that Sancho had with the victim, Edwin Arrieta, and that ended with his death.

According to police sources, Sancho’s plan was to cut off the relationship with the Colombian surgeon, as well as another girl with whom he had another secret relationship until May, in order to make the one he had with Paula official and marry. However, the hypothesis being considered is that Arrieta did not take the break well and threatened Sancho and his family, at which point he decided to end his life.

From the moment of the event, Paula, who was very active on social networks, set out to delete all the content that could relate her to Sancho and paralyzed her activity. He, who is already in prison on Koh Samui, has sent her a message through the media, to tell her not to wait for it, because her future is not defined and he wants her “to be happy and get on with her life.” ».