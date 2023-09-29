A few days after two months of the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta at the hands of Daniel Sancho in Thailand, it was learned that the Spanish chef has not sent the letter in which he asks for mercy from the King Maha Vajiralongkorn to avoid the death penalty.

While Sancho spends his days in a provisional prison in the Asian country awaiting the trial that will decide his future, Thailand is approaching a celebration that could be the key moment for the confessed murderer.

As previously announced, Daniel Sancho has few options to avoid being sentenced to the death penalty. After the trial that will take place in the coming months and in which it will be defined whether the Spaniard acted premeditated or not, it will be decided if the Spaniard will be sentenced to prison or the death penalty.

One of the options that Sancho has, and that he has not used, is to ask for mercy from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who could free him from the sentences in the case.

Why are these key days in the case of Daniel Sancho?

On September 30, a great celebration will be held for the birthday of the Queen of Thailand, in the midst of the celebration, prisoners from all over the country will be able to reunite with their families.

But this will not be the case for Spaniards, since they do not meet the requirements to obtain the benefit of seeing their parents.

According to the newspaper ‘La Razón’, Sancho has not requested a royal pardon and does not have a Thai lawyer who can represent him in a trial, as requested by the regulations of that country.

Sancho can apologize to the King within 60 days so that he can avoid the death penalty and convert it into a life sentence, a request that can be accepted or denied.

The chef’s second option is to ask for the sentence to be commuted and send a letter to the king on the occasion of his birthday, which will be next July 28. For this to be possible, he will have to pay a sentence of at least 8 years.

If the above is not met, the lawyers will have to do everything possible to ensure that the conviction is for non-aggravated homicide.

