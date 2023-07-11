Daniel Ricciardo and the ‘bombshell’ in Formula 1: romp on the list of drivers

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Australian pilot Daniel Ricciardo.
Australian pilot Daniel Ricciardo.
The Australian driver returns to the front row after his stint as a Red Bull reserve.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Red Bull Racing team announced on Tuesday that has transferred for the remainder of the season and “with immediate effect” to the Australian Daniel Ricciardountil now third pilot of the ‘Red Bulls’, to the AlphaTauri team “following a strong performance in today’s tire test at Silverstone.”
Ricciardo returns to the front row of F1
Ricciardo, who replaces the Dutchman Nyck de Vries and who until now was the third Red Bull driver, will contest his first race with AlphaTauri at the Hungarian Grand Prixat the Hungaroring next week.
Bulls team manager Christian Horner said in a Red Bull press release: “It’s great to see that Daniel hasn’t lost form while he’s been away from racing and that the progress he’s been making in his sessions with the simulator are translated on the track”.
“His times during the tire test were extremely competitive.. It was a very impressive drive and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for Daniel, on loan to Scuderia AlphaTauri,” he added.
On his new role at Scuderia AlphaTauri, Daniel Ricciardo says: “I’m delighted to be back on track with the Red Bull family!”
(Also: ‘I didn’t go to steal’: Juan Fernando Quintero reacts after harsh words from ‘Bolillo’).
More news
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Daniel #Ricciardo #bombshell #Formula #romp #list #drivers
Leave a Reply