Daniel Ricciardo and the ‘bombshell’ in Formula 1: romp on the list of drivers

The Red Bull Racing team announced on Tuesday that has transferred for the remainder of the season and “with immediate effect” to the Australian Daniel Ricciardountil now third pilot of the ‘Red Bulls’, to the AlphaTauri team “following a strong performance in today’s tire test at Silverstone.”

Ricciardo returns to the front row of F1

Ricciardo, who replaces the Dutchman Nyck de Vries and who until now was the third Red Bull driver, will contest his first race with AlphaTauri at the Hungarian Grand Prixat the Hungaroring next week.

Bulls team manager Christian Horner said in a Red Bull press release: “It’s great to see that Daniel hasn’t lost form while he’s been away from racing and that the progress he’s been making in his sessions with the simulator are translated on the track”.

“His times during the tire test were extremely competitive.. It was a very impressive drive and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for Daniel, on loan to Scuderia AlphaTauri,” he added.

On his new role at Scuderia AlphaTauri, Daniel Ricciardo says: “I’m delighted to be back on track with the Red Bull family!”

EFE