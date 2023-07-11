Wednesday, July 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Daniel Ricciardo and the ‘bombshell’ in Formula 1: romp on the list of drivers

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Daniel Ricciardo and the ‘bombshell’ in Formula 1: romp on the list of drivers

Close


Close

Daniel Ricciardo

Australian pilot Daniel Ricciardo.

Australian pilot Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian driver returns to the front row after his stint as a Red Bull reserve.

The Red Bull Racing team announced on Tuesday that has transferred for the remainder of the season and “with immediate effect” to the Australian Daniel Ricciardountil now third pilot of the ‘Red Bulls’, to the AlphaTauri team “following a strong performance in today’s tire test at Silverstone.”

See also  McLaren 720S, crashes at over 190 km / h | FormulaPassion.it

Ricciardo returns to the front row of F1

Ricciardo, who replaces the Dutchman Nyck de Vries and who until now was the third Red Bull driver, will contest his first race with AlphaTauri at the Hungarian Grand Prixat the Hungaroring next week.

Bulls team manager Christian Horner said in a Red Bull press release: “It’s great to see that Daniel hasn’t lost form while he’s been away from racing and that the progress he’s been making in his sessions with the simulator are translated on the track”.

His times during the tire test were extremely competitive.. It was a very impressive drive and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for Daniel, on loan to Scuderia AlphaTauri,” he added.

On his new role at Scuderia AlphaTauri, Daniel Ricciardo says: “I’m delighted to be back on track with the Red Bull family!”

(Also: ‘I didn’t go to steal’: Juan Fernando Quintero reacts after harsh words from ‘Bolillo’).

See also  Sarri: "My Lazio and the unconscious problem of the post Europa League ..."

More news

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Daniel #Ricciardo #bombshell #Formula #romp #list #drivers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
María Corina Machado and the other candidates who hope to contest primaries in Venezuela

María Corina Machado and the other candidates who hope to contest primaries in Venezuela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result