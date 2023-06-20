Daniel Quintero pronounces on the final between Nacional and Millonarios in Medellín

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The mayor of the capital of Antioquia talks about the first confrontation of the very final.
This Wednesday, June 21, the first match of the final will take place. Millonarios will face Atlético Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot with the aim of bringing a good result that will allow them to close the series at home. The purslane, for their part, will try to win and score as many goals as possible to complete the task in Bogotá.
Waiting for the first whistle to blow the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle, referred to the commitment and the first security provisions.
Quintero talks about the final between Nacional and Millonarios
Through his Twitter account, Quintero confirmed that Millonarios fans will not be allowed to enter Atanasio Girardot.
“No visitor bar will be allowed between Nacional and Millonarios”said.
In addition, taking into account that there have been acts of violence in recent Atlético Nacional matches, Quintero announced a report in this regard.
“This week we will deliver results related to the violent events that occurred in past matches”he pointed.
Important | League Final
– No visitor bar will be allowed between National and Millionaires.
– This week we will deliver results related to the violent events that occurred in past matches.
– Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) June 19, 2023
