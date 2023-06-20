Johnny Caza member of Grupo Firme is causing a stir on social networks due to his reaction to the spectacular drop that it got Kunno in the LGBT march in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. It turns out that a video where Eduin Caz’s brother appears is viral after his indifferent and mocking reaction before the fall that the Mexican tiktoker suffered from the allegorical car where he paraded with Jhonny.

In a matter of hours, the video broadcast on TikTok by the youtuber Ricardo Peralta ‘Pepe’ has accumulated millions of views and more than 200,000 likes, as it shows the right moment in which the royal tiktoker Kunno slips from the top of the bus where he paraded in the LGBT march in Monterrey on Sunday, June 18.

However, the most striking of all, and that many network users have mentioned in their comments, has to do with the reaction of the singer Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme, because despite being by Kunno’s side, he does not try to do anything to help the creator of content for social networks and even has a gesture of indifference upon noticing the accident that ended up making him notice more.

Other users even ask the interpreter and Ricardo Peralta (who was also at the moment) to “laugh” eagerly at Kunno, as they say that Caz and Peralta tried to hold on and act as if nothing had happened so as not to make the moment more noticeable.

Jhonny Caz went viral for his reaction to Kunno’s fall in the LGBT march/ Photo: TikTok @torpecillo.

“El Jhonny: ‘But I didn’t give it importance'”, “El @Jhonny_caz “The show must go on”, “They applied the don’t see it so I don’t cry”, “@Jhonny_caz I couldn’t stand it and I threw it hahahaha”, “Hahahahaha and no one helped”, “Kunno’s fall jsjsjs and Johnny did not give it importance”, “Sister, laugh confidently. Don’t hold on!” are some of the reactions that users have had before the viral video.

It should be clarified that Kunno, Jhonny Caz and Ricardo Peralta were parading on top of a bus, so the tiktoker fell from the upper window and ended up slipping into the truck. The above happened in a frenzy that the vehicle had, which also made the other two guests stagger.

In his social profiles Kunno has not said anything about it, he has simply shared positive photos and videos where he is seen close and sharing with Jhonny, ruling out any discomfort or discomfort. However, the awkward and spectacular moment was captured by Internet users and has quickly gone viral by those who have taken the incident gracefully.

On the other hand, in that same participation, Jhonny Caz was being criticized by others who crewed the other floats, as they claimed that because the Grupo Firme singer would have arrived late, everything had started late.

