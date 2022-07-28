Therapist Prosyannikova: training in the summer can lead to dehydration

Training in the summer can lead to dehydration and heat stroke, says Natalya Prosyannikova, a physician at Invitro-Privolzhye. She listed the dangers of physical activity in hot weather in a press release, which is available to the editors of Lenta.ru.

According to the doctor, in the summer many people go in for sports in the open air, and not in the gym, and do not even suspect what dangers this can threaten.

First of all, Prosyannikova advised to avoid intense sports activities if the thermometer shows a high air temperature. “Even slight physical activity leads to an increase in body heat production, and in hot weather, our blood vessels expand even faster, the pulse speeds up to the maximum. All this can lead to heat stroke, cramps and muscle cramps, ”the doctor warned.

In addition, she noted that intense training, such as cardio or strength training, can cause dehydration if you do not drink enough water during exercise.

See also How China will politicize the Winter Olympics to show strength to the world Along with water, sodium also leaves the body, and its loss leads to fatigue, headaches and dizziness. Therefore, it is important to competently replenish the water balance, drink non-ice water in small sips throughout the workout. Natalia Prosyannikovageneral practitioner

The doctor also named the most favorable time for sports in the summer. “In the morning and evening hours, the temperature and humidity outside are lower than in the daytime. This contributes to greater productivity of training, ”she emphasized. At the same time, she recommended that during exercises, carefully monitor the state of the body and stop training if weakness, dizziness, headache, or other unpleasant symptoms appear.

Related materials:

In conclusion, Prosyannikova advised to purchase clothes made of breathable materials for training in hot weather, choose a place in the shade and take enough water with you. “And advice for everyone: do not run into a cold shower or river immediately after a workout, let the body recover and establish heat exchange, return to its norm, otherwise there is a risk of seriously catching a cold and causing serious harm to the cardiovascular system,” she summed up.

Previously, the ideal clothing for the heat was named. The expert also advised not to choose black outfits, but to give preference to cotton and linen items.