Final point. After the singer Daniel Lazo was immersed in the controversy for having a debt of more than 30,000 soles for the apartment in which he currently resides, he decided to finally hand over the keys. The woman had publicly accused him in different media outlets for owing her nine months’ rent. However, the interpreter of “Blue Eyes” provided a response that left the tenant outraged.

What did Daniel Lazo say to the tenant of the apartment?

After the large debt of the first winner of the “The Voice Peru”he told the landlady that the apartment was not in optimal conditions and that for this reason will not pay more than 3,000 soles. His lawyer maintained live for ATV that Daniel Lazo had to pay the repair costs for leaks in the walls.

Daniel Lazo had payment debts since the start of the pandemic

The owner of the apartment indicated that the singer has a five-month rental debt since the pandemic and another four months that corresponds to 2022. However, she also adds that she owes the months of electricity and maintenance bills. In addition, adding the taxes, the debt has a scope of 38,000 soles.

The artist specified that the lady’s statements seem impudent to him because he considers them a lie. “It seems incredible to me,” he said. The intervention concluded with the vacation of the apartment by Lazo; however, they did not reach an agreement.

