Daniel Felipe Martínez: the juicy prize he won in the Basque Country

Daniel Felipe Martínez was crowned this Saturday as champion of the Vuelta al País after a heart-stopping sixth stage.

The Colombian rider survived a very eventful day and won the overall title and also the points classification. For his deed, Martínez received a juicy prize from the organization of the competition.

Martinez’s loot

Although the amounts delivered by the organization for this year have not yet been known, there is information on the amounts they handled for 2019.

At that time, the winner of the general classification took 12 thousand euros for the victory. In addition, the triumphant in the points classification received another two thousand more.

Thus, without confirming how much the increase was for this year, Martínez would have received a prize close to sixty million Colombian pesos for his feat.

