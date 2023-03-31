The duel between Tolima and Millionaires, of the fourth date postponed due to the incident that involved the blow of a fan of the local team, generated all kinds of criticism. After all the events, sanctions and others, the game was played and ended tied at one goal.

Now, after the game ended at Manuel Murillo Toro, a new controversy broke out. This time, for the way in which Ibagué officials notified Daniel Catañothe player attacked in the first game, about the pending summons in the event that involved him with the fan Alejandro Montenegro.

In videos that circulated through social networks, it was evident how the officials entered the Millonarios dressing room, to do the notification work behind the wheel. Now, it is known the reaction of the Bogota team.

Cataño, approached in the dressing room

Daniel Cataño with the Mayor’s official. See also Millionaires left the field in Ibagué after attacking Daniel Cataño, video

The authorities arrived at the blue dressing room, led by the municipal Security Secretary, Milton Restrepo, and police officers.

The official personally notified Cataño of the summons that he had pending before his office for the episode with the fan Alejandro Montenegro on February 12.

In a video you can see that the official asks for information and an email to make the formal summons, to the surprise of the soccer player.

According to what they told EL TIEMPO, the official was accompanied by two plainclothes policemen and they asked the people who surrounded the player to leave if they were not the attorneys.

“As if he were a criminal, they interrogated him and recorded him”said a source present in the dressing room.

‘It’s a media show’

In an interview with ‘Blu Radio’, Millionaires’ lawyer, Manuel Archila, spoke about what happened: “It is impossible to understand what happened. They have not only wanted to attack the player, but now they want to sully his dignity, putting on shows, with procedures that are unintelligible.”.

In the video, it was evident that the government authorities could not establish communication with the player.

“In the days after the attack on Cataño, a Millonarios official received a notification in his mail. Our official responded that he was not the one who should receive that message and that the communication should be made to Millonarios. There, we told these officials from Ibagué to make the request to lift the player’s habeas data, because we could not deliver their private player data. They never did it like that, it seems to me like they said it, it’s a media show” (sic), Archila commented.

“We really do not see up to now a greater risk for the player, it seems to us that there is a violation of his dignity. We believe that he acted in legitimate defense, immobilized the fan who violated him and left the place. Thus, nothing can be done against Cataño. Rather, we think that this warrants disciplinary and even criminal actions for suspicious actions by the municipality. Everything is very curious, as if everything had been a setup to affect the player, “concluded Archila.

