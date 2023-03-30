The case of mutual aggression Daniel Cataño with the fan Alejandro Montenegro It has not stopped, even on Wednesday night the game that was postponed due to this situation was played at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibaguñe stadium, and tied 1-1.

After the match, in which Cataño was one of the most outstanding players of Millonarios, even creating the own goal for the red wine team, he received a surprise in the dressing room.

When it seemed that the case of the assault that he responded to and that cost him the red card, with a punishment of 3 dates that he had already paid for, was already part of the past, the topic was revived.

Even the dressing room…

The authorities arrived at the blue dressing room, headed by the municipal Security Secretary, Milton Restrepo, and police officers.

The official personally notified Cataño of the summons that he had pending before his office for the episode with the fan Alejandro Montenegro on February 12.

In a video you can see that the official asks for information and an email to make the formal summons, to the surprise of the soccer player.

According to what they told EL TIEMPO, the official was accompanied by two plainclothes policemen and they asked the people who surrounded the player to leave if they were not the attorneys. “As if he were a criminal, they interrogated him and recorded him,” said a source present in the dressing room.

At the time, the Secretary Milton Restrepo He publicly announced that the player had to appear and even set a date for him, but the formal summons never reached Bogotá, as confirmed by the blue club.

The official stated at that time that both Cataño and the fan who entered the field to hit him must answer for their behavior.

According to Restrepo, Cataño could cancel a fine between 20 and 100 monthly minimum wages for acts of “incitement to physical or verbal aggression, or damage to sports, public, residential or commercial infrastructure on the occasion of a sporting event.”

Meanwhile, the fan, who pays a 3-year penalty without being able to access sports venues in the country, appears in videos and even this Wednesday raffled off tickets for the match.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

