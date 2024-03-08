Journalist Daniel Bisogno is surprised with a video by the cast of the staging 'Lagunilla mi Barrio' in which he participates and they express their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and they also want to see him return in said project.

Maribel Guardia, Pepe Magaña, Ariel Miramontes, among other actors, express their affection for Daniel Bisogno in this video that is shared on social networks and goes viral, and the public also enjoys watching it.

In 'Ventaneando', Pati Chapoy presents this video where several actors who are colleagues of Daniel Bisogno in 'Lagunilla my neighborhood'but they are also his friends and they express how much they love him.

German Ortega, Lisardo, Violeta Isfel, Maribel Guardia and Alma Cero are other friends and colleagues Daniel Bisogno who participate in 'Lagunilla my neighborhood'a musical staging in which the famous entertainment journalist also takes part as an actor.

In 'Lagunilla my neighborhood'the actor and comedian Pepe Magaña replaces Daniel Bisognowith the good humor that characterizes him and as a joke he tells 'El Muñe': “Give me one more week, I need to pay for a few more things…”.

Daniel Bisogno. Instagram photo

After suffering several problems with his health, Daniel Bisogno, 50 years old, remains hospitalized in a hospital in Mexico City and fortunately the latest report regarding his health is that he is recovering little by little and perhaps he will be discharged soon.

