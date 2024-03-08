Home page World

From March 10th to April 9th, 2024, Muslims celebrate the fasting month of Ramadan. “The Hot Month” is celebrated by billions of people worldwide.

Frankfurt – For millions of Muslims Ramadan has a very special meaning. You are not allowed to eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset for 30 days. But what is the background to this custom?

Billions of Muslims worldwide are fasting – when does Ramadan start in 2024

Estimates suggest that around 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide will celebrate Ramadan in 2024. Ramadan is a tradition that will be held starting March 10, 2024. The start is postponed by around ten to eleven days every year because Muslims live according to a lunar calendar that only has 354 or 355 days. While Ramadan takes place in spring this year, Lent will start in winter in just a few years.

The start of the fasting month of Ramadan is imminent. These rules apply to Muslims during the 30 days of fasting. © Pond5 Images/Imago (symbol image)

30 days of fasting: When does Ramadan end in 2024?

The fasting month of Ramadan ends on April 9th ​​this year. Afterwards, many believers have a one to three day festival of breaking the fast, also known as the sugar festival. During the fasting month, many Muslims meet after sunset for Iftar, the breaking of the fast. However, you shouldn't eat much there. Even for nightly prayers, friends and family often sit together in mosques until late into the night. In the coming years, Ramadan will start and therefore end earlier and earlier.

Ramadan will take place here in the coming years:

2025 February 28th March 30 2026 February 16th March 18th 2027 February 7th 8th of March 2028 January 27th February 25th 2029 15. January 13th February 2023 January 5th 3 February

These rules apply to Ramadan 2024

During Ramadan, Muslims are generally not allowed to eat or drink anything from dawn to dusk. However, this rule only applies to healthy adults; children can slowly get used to Lent. Sick people, nursing mothers and pregnant women also do not have to strictly follow the rules, as going without food can be dangerous for them. In addition to food, sexual intercourse, smoking and immoral ideas must also be avoided.

These groups of people do not have to fast during Ramadan:

Sick

Pregnant women

Breastfeeding

Women during their period

decrepit

Children

This is what Ramadan means in Islam

Fasting during Ramadan is the third of five pillars in the Islamic faith. It is therefore considered one of the most important foundations of religion. Fasting is intended to promote a return to the essentials, as well as humility and gratitude. It is generally considered an expression of faith and devotion to God.

These are the five pillars of Islam:

The creed

The prayers

Fasting in the month of Ramadan

The compulsory social contribution (a specific form of alms)

The pilgrimage to Mecca

Ramadan means “the hot month”, which refers to the heat that arises inside when hunger and thirst prevail. An interpretation of “burning out as a sin” is also mentioned again and again. According to a study School performance also improves during Ramadan.

The Sugar Festival will take place after Ramadan 2024

From April 10th to 12th, 2024, the Sugar Festival will take place one to three days after Ramadan, depending on the country. The Sugar Festival or “Eid al-Fitr” is the second most important festival in Islam, next to the Feast of Sacrifice, which commemorates Abraham. The almost two billion Muslims usually start the festive season by visiting a mosque, then dining and celebrating with friends and family. Children in particular receive gifts, money and sweets. (approx)