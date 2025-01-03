Open case but at a standstill. In another marathon day at the Barcelona offices, Joan Laporta has half of the work he had pending done. January 3 is the date on which the club confirmed, after the sale of the VIP seats was validated, that it is already within the 1:1 rule of the fair play financial of LaLiga and that it will be able to hire footballers normally in the winter market. Barça “is no longer intervened”, as sources from the Blaugrana entity congratulated themselves after a long time of pursuing this structural objective for sports planning.

But President Laporta still has to resolve the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, the problem that originated on New Year’s Eve when the footballers were unregistered by LaLiga. This is, without a doubt, the most urgent problem because there is a match today and there are two footballers who are still in limbo, outside.

Until yesterday, the employers’ association led by Javier Tebas and the federative entity, now with Rafael Louzán at the helm, agreed that the door to extending the contract of both footballers was closed on New Year’s Eve. However, Joan Laporta always stuck to his guns of wanting to re-register his only two signings of the summer despite LaLiga’s harsh refusal.

The president of Barça and his hard core devised the strategy of giving themselves that margin of two extra business days to finish obtaining the 40% that they demanded of the 100 million for which they sell the VIP seats at the Camp Nou to two buyers from Dubai and Qatar.

The optimism that was distilled on Thursday in the Barcelona leadership was not reflected in reality. To the point that at the end of the day, Olmo and Víctor still did not have permission to play.

Barça interprets that article 130 cannot be applied in the case of Olmo and Víctor because both of their licenses were canceled due to unrelated factors.

It remains to be seen if this turn of events is enough so that this afternoon in Barbastro, in the Blaugrana’s first game of 2025, the international playmaker and the former Girona forward can dress in shorts with their teammates.

Barcelona’s intention was to unblock the situation before Hansi Flick sat down in the press room, something that the president could not accomplish. Laporta’s mind is to appear when the registration of the footballers is achieved “by whatever modality,” the club assures.

This would be the point where many of Barcelona’s hopes converge, since they interpret that article 130 cannot be applied in the case of the two Blaugrana footballers because the license of both of them was not terminated by the club’s will, but rather by external factors. .

Without forgetting that, in addition, Barça would still have to seek a precautionary measure by going to ordinary justice or even to the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which, being the supervisory body, can be resorted to in the case of feeling aggrieved by having been denied a license.

So Flick had no choice but to be the first to come forward in the registration crisis. “If I’m honest, I’m not happy. Neither did the two footballers. But we have to wait for the club to do its job and the decision that ends up being made,” he was cautious. Despite the discomfort, Flick chose to provide stability. “I don’t want to talk much about it because it’s not my job. I was in contact with the president before the holidays, and now I have spoken to him again. I have absolute confidence in the club. It’s not easy, but I’m optimistic.”

Finally, the long-awaited transfer of the missing 28 million entered Barcelona’s accounts yesterday afternoon. This income was necessary for LaLiga to validate the VIP seats contract that the club presented to it on December 31.

What the sale of the VIP seats for 20 years and 100 million did achieve is that Barça, after many months exceeding the fair play economic, return to the 1:1 norm and be able to operate normally this January. That battle seems won. The files of Olmo and Pau Víctor remain in stalemate