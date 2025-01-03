A British woman and her South African fiancé They were found last Christmas Day in a tourist village in Vietnam. As advanced Guardian This Friday, the bodies of Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Els Quinton, 36, were found in separate rooms of the resortwhere they were staying last July and which is located in Hội An, in the central province of Quang Nam.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, the staff of the tourist complex were the ones who made the discovery at 11:30 a.m. on the 26th. Otteson’s body was discovered in his bed on the first floorin room 101, while Quinton was found in the same position in another room of the tourist complex, in room 201.

According to the preliminary autopsy report, Neither showed evidence of physical trauma or violence.. There were no signs of break-ins in the rooms either.

According to The Daily Mailon December 11, the couple surprised their families with a romantic video published on YouTube in which They announced their commitment. In the clip, Arno revealed that the couple had met in the Middle East before moving to Vietnam in a life change he described as “fun”, “crazy” and “insane”.

Greta ran a social media and content marketing agency called Not Sorry Social. According to her Instagram account, she had lived in Dubai and traveled to several countries in Asia before settling in Vietnam with her fiancé. Arno, a professional waiter, had worked as a shift manager at an artisanal roastery in the United Arab Emirates until the end of 2023, according to his LinkedIn. He has also worked as a comedian, event coordinator and music producer.