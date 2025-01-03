Dani Olmo could not be registered in time by Barça in the League facing the second part of the season, and the club continues working against the clock to look for ways that allow the Terrassa footballer to continue contributing to the culé discipline. Although the playmaker could leave Barcelona on a free transfer during the winter market, his agent, Andy Bara, has reaffirmed the total commitment between both parties.

The representative recently gave an interview to Givemesportwith journalist Fabrizio Romano, in which he stressed that Olmo does not consider the possibility of looking for another club: “Barcelona is the first and last option. Dani, his father, the family, me, We don’t think about other options“Bara explained.

“It’s a stressful situation for Dani. as it would be for any other player. But he is a great player and person, he is trying to stay calm,” acknowledged the agent, who has also urged Barça to speed up the registration: “Dani is a winner and he loves playing the games, not watching them“.

Of course, the agent stressed that the footballer wants to stay: “We do not negotiate with any club. Dani is a Barcelona player and wants to be a Barcelona player. He has made a great effort in his life to be at Barcelona. “It was his wish for a long time.”





“We respect president Laporta and Deco. They made a great effort to sign Dani last summer. We like their project, It is a great project for the futureone of the best in the world in the coming years. We fully believe that Barcelona will win all the titles in the future as they did during the Messi era. The player, the family, me. We all wanted Dani to be at Barcelona“Bara commented.

The representative has also predicted a good outcome for the situation: “I think Barcelona is going to finalize everything and achieve it. LaLiga should help theminstead of there being news that Dani is not going to be available for selection, but I am sure that He will be at Barça for many years. “He is happy at the club and Dani wants to be there.”