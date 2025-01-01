As in The Clash song, Dani Olmo finds himself at a crossroads: Should I stay or should I go now? Should I stay or should I go now? There are no more exits. Barça, Joan Laporta’s board of directors, gives him no choice: either he stays without playing for at least six months, or he goes for free to any team that opens the doors to him. That they are not lacking.

Olmo posted a photo on his Instagram with two blue and red hearts…

At midnight at the turn of the year, Dani Olmo (Terrassa, 26 years old) posted on his Instagram account (3.5 million followers) a photo with his partner that could provide the answer to the dilemma: pointing to his left wrist with his index finger. right, his characteristic gesture when celebrating goals, he wrote “It’s 2025 time” with a blue heart and another scarlet.





There is no doubt about the culé feeling of a player who came to Barça at the age of 9 and stayed for seven seasons, until 2014, when he sought to make a career at Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 16. He had a pending account with his Barça, which he thought he could resolve last August, ten years later, already formed and at the top of the world, when the club picked him up as the only summer signing, paying a transfer of 55 million euros (48 permanent). to Leipzig.

However, the Terrassa striker was not going to have it so easy to play with the colors of his life: he missed the first two league games (Valencia and Athletic) because the club could not register him due to the same financial problem that now affects him. open the exit door. The excuse that Hansi Flick gave – “Dani is not in the right physical condition, he started training late and we want to take care of him” – was a smokescreen. An alleged long-term injury to Christensen made it possible for Olmo to register, making his debut on August 27 against Rayo, and scoring the winning goal.

Dani Olmo trains in the last session of 2024, on the 31st @pargaphoto / Other Sources

Since then, the forward has been one of the key pieces of the Blaugrana team’s good progress (he is the 11th most used player, despite having played 11 of the 19 League games), he has imbued the team with character and style. game, in addition to having contributed 5 goals, and his cachet has been revalued. Right now his market value is 60 million euros (according to Transfermarkt). Hence, Dani is an appetizing footballer for any team, and, therefore, it is a serious threat for Barça to lose him. And without seeing a euro.

The options

If he stays at Barça, he gives up playing for six months; If he leaves, he will be able to demand payment for his entire contract and collect a signing bonus

His future now depends on Olmo. If he decides to stay at Barça to fulfill his contract (until 2030) and make his dream of succeeding dressed as a Blaugrana come true, he will have to pay the price of giving up playing for six months (since he cannot be registered twice in the same team). season).

If, on the other hand, he chooses to go to any club that wants him, he will be able to continue playing and will make a fortune, since he will receive a transfer bonus as a free player, and he could also claim payment of his entire salary. for all the years of the contract; about 66 million euros (for a salary of 11 million per season).

There will be no shortage of suitors for him to be able to play at the highest level: Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich head the list of applicants to get the striker, who would be a luxury reinforcement, and practically free.

A ruin for Barça

Olmo’s departure would have a devastating effect on the Blaugrana coffers: paying the entire amount for the six-year contract and the 48-year transfer to Lepzig at once (without being able to amortize it)

For the Blaugrana club, Olmo’s departure would have a devastating effect on the club’s economy, since in addition to having to pay the player’s full salary, they would have to fulfill the commitments made with Leipzig and pay him the fixed 48 million euros. of the transfer. The problem for Laporta and his board is that he could not amortize the amount in the six years of the contract, but would have to face a payment of 40 million in this same budget year.