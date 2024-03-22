The situation of the former Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, cconvicted of sexual assault, there seems to be no end yet. On March 20, the Barcelona court agreed to the defendant's request for provisional release in exchange for a bail of one million euros.

Since that day, the Brazilian's defense has tried to raise the money to pay the bail that could grant him freedom if the case is reopened.

The search…

At first, it was thought that the father of Neymar, his partner in Barcelona and the Brazilian team would be the one who would give the money to pay the bail.

However, on March 21, with a publication on Instagram, he closed the issue: “It is a different situation,” the statement mentions.

Despite the rejection of the Da Silva family, the Barcelona hearing gave Alves a new opportunity to raise the money before two in the afternoon on Friday, March 22, which is when the courts close.

That deadline was not met either and the defense requested one more hour to collect the money.

At 3 in the afternoon on Friday, March 22, it was learned that the former soccer player's defense had not yet paid the bail that would release him provisionally.

That is, Dani Alves will have to spend the weekend in jail since the courts are closed until Monday when the new deadline for Alves to deposit the money will be met.

If he is released from prison, Alves must hand over his two passports and must appear in court when requested.