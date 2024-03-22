













Beastars Final Season already has a release window and will be two parts









Beastars It is one of the most intense dramas of recent years, it proposes a rugged world and romantic ties that go beyond the commonplace. The third season finally announced a release window.

Beastars has already officially announced that it will have a final season divided into two parts. In addition, he reported that the first delivery would arrive in 2024, a month has not yet been mentioned.

No hints were given about how the second part of the season could arrive, which, on the one hand, could well be released almost immediately, but it is also possible that it will take the same amount of time as a new season.

However, the good news is that The delivery will begin to outline its end in 2024, again by Studio Orange.

Originally, Beastars is a manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki. The chapters were published from 2016 to 2020, bringing together 22 compilation volumes. The Akita Shoten publishing house published them in its Shūkan Shōnen Champion magazine imprint.

The series will finish being adapted in a three-season installment! that will allow us to see how romantic and class conflict develops in a world structured in very interesting policies!

Source: Studio Orange & Netflix

Let us remember that Beastars It outlines a world in which vegetarian and carnivorous animals coexist, however, there is always a fear and sense of alert, because the threat to the herbivores is felt in the snouts of the carnivores. However, the mouth is so important in this world and yes, desire comes from it. How could an inexhaustible and passionate but safe romance arise under these circumstances? Haru, a rabbit, and Legoshi, a wolf, could show us the true dangers of love.

Where can I watch Beastars?

The two seasons that make up the series Beastars They are available on the Netflix platform, you can watch them here.

Remember that in total, the series has 24 chapters, each installment consists of twelve episodes. The first season was released in 2019, while the second arrived in 2021. Now, the story will begin to draw its end in 2024.

