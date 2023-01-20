A Spanish judge ordered this Friday preventive detention without bail for the former Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, accused by a woman of having sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona last December.

“The magistrate has agreed to the communicated provisional prison and without bail for an open cause for the crime of sexual assault,” the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (northeast) said in a statement.

According to a source close to the case, the judge made the decision to send him to jail. Brians 1 of Sant Esteve Sesrovires in Barcelonasince the risk of flight is high, taking into account his economic capacity, that he resides abroad and that he has dual nationality, Brazilian and Spanish.

After waiting for the judicial resolution in the dungeons of the Justice City, The former Barcelona player entered this Friday afternoon in the jail located in the municipality of San Esteban Sasroviras in Barcelona.

The prison is located in a municipality in Catalonia. Photo: Photo taken from gencat.cat

The Brians 1 Penitentiary Center was put into operation in 1991, as described by the Department of Justice of Catalonia.

It occupies a constructed area of ​​61,562.17 m2 in the town of Sant Esteve Sesrovires and is equipped with facilities for prison homes.

It has 625 residential cells and 172 singular ones; library, conference room

The Center has a modular design, where the different buildings allow flexibility and “optimal living and working conditions for both inmates and workers.”

The distribution of the spaces and their independence allow the inmates to develop various cultural, educational, work, sports activities, etc. in delimited areas within the framework of an environment similar to a neighborhood or town.

