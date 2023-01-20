The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk, firing six shells of 155 mm caliber. About it January 20 reported at the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“Fire was recorded from the VFU (Armed formations of Ukraine. – Ed.) in the direction: 22:30 – the settlement of Karlovka – the city of Donetsk (Kirov and Kuibyshevsky districts): six shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired,” the department’s Telegram channel says .

Earlier that day, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR removed a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed after shelling by Ukrainian militants. Around 19:15 Moscow time, rescuers received a message about a shell hitting a private residential building in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. After the impact, the house was destroyed, and a man was in its rubble.

On January 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 20 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) into the city. There is no information about the destruction, injured and dead.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.