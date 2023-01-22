The employer of nightlife in Catalonia Fecasarm and the state Spain Nightlife Next week they will present a joint brief before the judge who is instructing the case of the alleged violation committed by the soccer player Daniel Alves in a nightclub in Barcelona to be able to appear as popular accusation in the case, with the aim of clarifying the facts and there is already talk of the sentence that could be served.

The investigating judge agreed yesterday to enter prison without bail for

Dani Alves, accused of a crime of sexual assault, for allegedly raping a woman in a private bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona the night of December 30.

In accordance with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusation exercised by the complainant, the judge decreed unconditional imprisonment for the soccer player, considering that he presents a high risk of flight, given his financial capabilities and that he resides outside of Spain.

In addition, the magistrate reasoned that Brazil It does not have extradition agreements with Spain, which increases the risk that the athlete will try to flee from Spanish justice and take refuge in his country of origin.

Alves is against a rock and a hard place. The disciteca videos don’t help him and they ‘restify’ against him.

If found guilty, the Brazilian could pay jail time. On October 7th, the law entered into force in Spain. Law for the Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, known as the ‘only yes is yes’. <

According to what was known, Alves could be in prison between one and four years and the sentence could increase up to 12 years, if there are more aggravating factors.

“Anyone who performs any act that violates the sexual freedom of another person without their consent will only be understood to have consent when it has been freely expressed through acts that, in view of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the will of the person”, says article 178 of the aforementioned law.

And it adds: “When the sexual assault consists of carnal access through the vaginal, anal or oral route, or introduction of body members or objects by one of the first two routes, the person responsible will be punished as a prisoner of rape with a prison sentence of 4 to 12 years”.

