The Mossos d'Esquadra have confirmed that the images from the nightclub's security cameras Sutton of Barcelona “they completely corroborate” the complaint of the young woman who accuses Daniel Alves of rape, a case for which the Prosecutor's Office asks him for nine years in prison.

In the second session of the Alves trial in the Barcelona hearing A dozen Mossos agents appeared this Tuesday, testifying that when they attended to the victim she was in “shock”, she “broke down” when she gave details of the rape and was reluctant to report it because she feared that she would not be believed or that his identity was spread, while he made it clear to them that “he didn't want money, only justice.”

One of the officers who took a police statement from the victim, whom she saw as “very affected,” has certified that her report of what happened was “completely corroborated” with the images from the nightclub's cameras, which recorded the moments before and after they both entered the bathroom of a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Another agent of the Central Unit against the Sexual Assaults (UCAS) by the Mossos has testified that at first they tried to calm the victim before her police statement, but that when the girl came to explain the sexual assault “she collapsed a little.”

Dani Alves and his lawyer Inés Guardiola.

It was the Mossos agents who told her about the scenario that would arise if she reported it or if she didn't, since the victim's fear was that her name would be revealed or that she would not be believed, since the accused was a “known person.” ”, so he felt “powerless”.

While he waits for the decision on his future, Alves remains in prison, doing his duties.

“He waits integrated into prison life after more than a year behind bars. Alves is in a module with other prisoners who have committed crimes against sexual freedom and has a cell to himself, according to prison sources: not out of privilege, they add, but for the tasks he performs in the unit,” published www.elperiodico.com

Dani Alves at the Barcelona Court

And he added: “As soon as he entered prison, Alves remained in the cell for the first few days along with another inmate in order to get used to the prison environment. This is a common practice aimed at getting new prisoners used to prison reality. “So they are assigned companions who have been in prison longer. Alves spent very little time with this inmate and shortly after he began working in the module on cleaning and maintenance tasks.”

The media warns that these tasks are carried out by several inmates. As they must wake up earlier to do their work, prison officials allow them to be in individual cells, in order not to disturb their colleagues. Thus, Alves wakes up earlier to do assigned tasks and, later, he spends most of the day exercising in the module's patio, although he stops to eat and rest in his cell.

“During the trial sessions he could be seen thinner, with more hair and looking a little worse after the time he had spent in prison. After leaving for three days to attend the sessions at the Barcelona Court, Alves returned to prison to waiting to hear the sentence, although first the court must decide whether to release him provisionally,” he said.

