Daniel Alvesin preventive detention since last Friday for a case of alleged sexual abuse, spends his most bitter hours in the City of Justice, a detention center in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The footballer, who was left without a team after he was arrested by the Spanish justice system, has spent this weekend in jail while various contradictions in his testimony continue to be reported in the press for the alleged abuse perpetrated on the night of December 30, in the bathroom of a nightclub in Barcelona.

As revealed by the Catalan newspaper ‘El Periódico’, the player would have changed his version and would have admitted having had sexual relations with the complainant, whom he said he did not know 15 days ago. Likewise, said media outlet, the recordings of the night site would show that Alves was in the bathroom for at least 15 minutes with the victim, not just “seconds”, as the defender had stated.

Now, with that barrage, the state of Alves in jail is known. And the newspaper ‘ABC’ is accurate: “sunk and no favorable treatment”.

(The latest: Dani Alves changed his version and was left without a wife due to alleged abuse, the press says).

Alves, ‘sunken and without eating’

Photo: Screenshots Instagram Dani Alves

Dani Alves would have spent his first nights in seclusion “very touched emotionally, affected and not wanting to relate to anyone”according to ‘ABC’.

On his first day, he would have been visited by a doctor. Now a psychologist is expected to assess it.

Meanwhile, according to sources inside the detention center that ‘ABC’ announces, they offered him food and a bottle of water, but the player did not want to accept anything. Then he would have received a serving of fruit and a book for the night.

As the medium in question advances, Alves “will not receive any privileged treatment”.

For now, the idea is that he be transferred to module five, one that would be the “least conflict” in the place, according to a prison source told ‘ABC’.

(Keep reading: Piqué: they reveal the story of alleged infidelity to Clara Chía, after Shakira).

VIDEO | Dani Alves in prison. ⚖️ Why is Alves in prison and what is he accused of? The chronology of the case in just over a minute ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2Uc4oEoZlZ – EFE Sports (@EFEdeportes) January 21, 2023

According to information from the Brazilian press, the player’s agents will appear this Monday in Barcelona, ​​in the company of a lawyer who will support the work of the lawyer who has accompanied Alves in recent days in Spain, to present a ‘habeas corpus’ that allows his freedom.

SPORTS

More sports news