Ice hockey | Vancouver ended veteran coach Bruce Boudreau’s career in the NHL

Ice hockey The Vancouver Canucks, who played miserably in the NHL in the last few weeks, changed their head coach on Sunday, the league told. Piloted the team for a good year Bruce Boudreau68, was allowed to step aside, and a player who gained fame in the league especially as a player, but also worked as a coach for a long time, was named in his place Rick Tocchet.

Boudreau, who coached almost 1,100 games in the NHL, came to the Canucks’ bench in December 2021 and made the team play great, even though they narrowly missed the playoffs. This season, Vancouver was still reasonably involved in the battle for the Western Conference at the end of December, but they have lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Tocchet, 58, played a total of 1,144 games in the NHL between 1984 and 2002 and scored 952 points. As a coach, he has been the main pilot between 2008 and 2021 in Tampa Bay and Arizona in 438 games. As an assistant coach, he won two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh (2016, 2017).