The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Barcelona Court to keep the former Barça player in prison Daniel Alves brandishing the multiple indications that in his opinion incriminate him, among them the evidence of dna, while the footballer’s defense has once again questioned the victim’s version.

In the third section of the Barcelona Court, the hearing was held this Thursday for the appeal that Alves’ defense filed against the decision of the investigating judge to send him to prison without bail for raping a young woman on the night of December 30 in a bathroom in a nightclub in the Catalan capital.

As legal sources have explained, at the hearing, which was held behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the victim, Alves’ defense referred to the appeal he filed to request his release and, after insisting that the footballer has roots enough in Spain to guarantee that she will not flee, she has once again questioned the complainant’s version, among other aspects because she does not present vaginal lesions.

The evidence incriminating Alves has been the focus of much of the hearing: the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution filed by the victim have relied on the results of the DNA analysis, as well as the fingerprints and other remains found at the scene of the facts, to emphasize that there are numerous elements that accuse him.

Lawyer admits penetration

For its part, the defense of the Brazilian athlete, exercised by the lawyer Christopher Martellhas insisted that sexual relations were consented to, as evidenced by the fact that the victim had no vaginal lesions and that the security camera recordings show her dancing, in a relaxed attitude, moments before the events occurred.

The defense has thus assumed that the complainant was vaginally penetrated by Alvesan extreme that he denied in his statement before the investigating judge but that the biological tests have denied, which reveal that the victim had traces of semen in his private parts.

To refute the footballer’s version that the relationships were consensual, the private prosecution has also referred to the security camera recordings that show Alves leaving the nightclub less than one centimeter from the victim, without taking an interest in her despite because at that moment she was crying uncontrollably and explaining the sexual assault to the guards.

