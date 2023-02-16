That of The Lord of the Rings is one of the most popular fantasy sagas in the world and the big companies know this well: not only on the small screen side we have seen on stage “The Rings of Power” (find our review here), but also on the gaming side many good news are coming.

We already know they are expected 4 games dedicated to the saga: the most anticipated is definitely Lord of the Rings: Gollum, title announced at the advent of the new next gen and still awaiting publication; after that we have an app developed by EA, the survival Return to Moira and a title made by Weta Workshop.

All of these stocks, according to the investor Embracer Groupthey will come by the 2024 financial yearbut that’s not the only juicy news that investors have provided us.

Again according to the Embracer Group, in fact, not four but would be on the way five games dedicated to Tolkien’s saga. What this phantom fifth title consists of, however, remains a mystery that could soon be revealed.

The closeness between the planned publications (there is talk, to avoid delays, of 5 games over 14 months), suggests new announcements in the near future.

We will continue to keep you updated on all the news regarding the beloved saga of Lord of the Rings!