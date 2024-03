Israeli bombings in Lebanon on the 4th | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Three Hezbollah terrorists were killed this Tuesday (26) after being targets of Israeli air strikes.

According to information from the agency Reutersthe attacks by Israeli forces occurred near two cities located in northeast Lebanon.

The deaths of the three terrorists were confirmed via Telegram by Hezbollah itself.

According to the Reuters, Israel acknowledged the attacks, which occurred in response to bombings carried out by Hezbollah. The cities hit by Israeli forces were Ras Baalbek and Hermel.

Israel's bombing of these locations aimed to reach military installations that are used by Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah have intensified hostilities on the border since Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israeli territory, which killed 1,200 people. This exchange of hostilities occurs at the same time that Israel carries out its offensive in Gaza, which aims to rescue the hostages taken in October and eliminate Hamas.

Warnings of rockets launched by Hezbollah entering Israeli airspace sounded across the north of the country this Tuesday, according to information from the Reuters.