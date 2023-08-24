Joana Sanz lives hell. She is terrified of being harassed by a Brazilian with a criminal record who sends her messages all the time.

Wife Daniel Alvesa footballer who is in a Barcelona jail for denouncing possible sexual harassment and rape, Sanz warns on his social networks what is happening.

“Incessant harassment on networks that the model herself denounced a few weeks ago, assuring that she was not willing to tolerate it. However, there is one of those users who would be taking things too far; so much so that Joana Sanz herself would be feeling real terror , especially after discovering this man’s criminal record,” says the vanguard.

Fear for your safety

And he added: “This is how he made it known through his Instagram Stories, from where the Tenerife woman wanted to publicly denounce the situation she is experiencing. The model has shared some examples of the messages she receives from this subject, and they are truly chilling”.

“Talk to your friend Joana Sanz so that she enjoys a lot because she will soon disappear and no one will find her anymore. We are watching her steps,” writes the stalker.

“I am scared. He has charges in Brazil for possession of weapons, domestic violence and other crimes, “writes Sanz.

“Not that I had done anything to someone. This person is coming a long way. That photo is having dinner at Tenerife. I fear for my safety. Enough,” she wrote.

