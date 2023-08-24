The Gaming Week continues and it also appears among the offers of Amazon Italy Super Mario Bros. – The Movie in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version. The reported discount to the median price is 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is 26.97€. The current price is the lowest ever to appear on the platform. The product is sold by Lally_store (89% positive reviews in the last 12 months) and fulfilled by Amazon.

Super Mario Bros. – The Movie takes us to the Mushroom Kingdom and takes us on a new Super Mario adventure who, together with Peach, Toad and other beloved characters from the Nintendo series, must face and defeat Bowser, our Italian plumber’s number one villain.