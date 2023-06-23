Dani Alves: Joana Sanz couldn’t take it, she exploded and destroyed him

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Joana Sanz and Dani Alves.
Instagram Joana Sanz and Dani Alves
Joana Sanz and Dani Alves.
‘I don’t want to know anything about him, I don’t give a damn’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
the brazilian footballer Daniel Alves, in provisional prison since January, he defended his innocence and assured that the relations he had with the woman who accused him of rape were consented, in an interview with the newspaper La Vanguardia, the first since prison.
“I have a very clear conscience about what happened that morning in the bathroom of the Sutton discotheque. What happened and what did not happen. And what did not happen is that I forced that woman to do anything we did “, explained Alves to the newspaper from the prison about 40 km from Barcelona in which he joined at the end of January. (Gerard Piqué asks for multi-million dollar compensation: the latest controversy of Shakira’s ex)
In the extensive conversation, published the week after the court rejected another appeal from his defense, the former player of the Barcelona or Cougars Mexican repeated that if he changed his version several times, even assuring in a video that he did not know the complainant at all, it was because he was trying to preserve his marriage.
“I was afraid of losing Joana [su esposa, ndlr] and that’s why I lied. I fought desperately to save my marriage from infidelity, regardless of the consequences I’m paying,” she explained.
leaves it bad
Joanna Sanz, For his part, he spoke about Alves’ situation, about what he feels for those days after the relationship.
“I totally pass, that Dani does and undoes everything that he wants. I don’t want to know anything that has to do with Dani,” he said in ‘The Ana Rosa program’.
Sanz is in Mexico and from there they revealed that when he found out about the interview, he said that he “did not give a damn.”
(Video: the controversial play that could change the final between Millonarios and Nacional)
#Dani #Alves #Joana #Sanz #couldnt #exploded #destroyed
