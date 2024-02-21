The Barcelona hearing has summoned the former player of the Barça Dani Alves to communicate the sentence of the trial for sexual assault which took place against him two weeks ago, a case for which he faces a sentence of up to twelve years in prison.

It may be of interest to you: Is Sebastián Villa returning to the League? Leave an exciting message that stirs up rumors

As reported by legal sources, section 21 of the Barcelona hearing has summoned the footballer at 10.30 in the morning (Spanish time) so he will have to be taken in a police van to the court from the prison in Briansin which he entered provisional prison a little over a year ago.

Dani Alves completed a year in prison. Photo: EFE/ Alberto Estévez

In addition to Alves, They must appear tomorrow before the Barcelona hearing the attorneys for the footballer's defense and the private prosecution brought by the victim, to deliver the sentence to them.

We tell you: 'They mask their discrimination': harsh criticism from Acolfutpro to Dimayor for the Women's League

Along with the sentence, the court resolves the request for provisional release raised by the footballer's lawyer, Ines Guardiolaat the end of the trial, which took place between February 5 and 7.

Former Brazilian FC Barcelona player Dani Alves, accused of raping a young woman in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022. Photo: EFE/ Alberto Estévez

The Prosecutor's Office calls for nine years in prison for the Brazilian international, whom he accuses of sexual assault for raping a 23-year-old girl in the bathroom of a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022.

Watch here: Video: is this the fastest goal in world football history? Only 2.31 seconds

For its part, the private accusation, carried out by the lawyer Ester Garciarequests twelve years in prison and the same compensation as the Prosecutor's Office150,000 euros.

Photo: See also The Sinaloan singer Melissa Galindo will proceed legally against Kalimba, after alleged abuse Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

The player's defense, who denies rape, asks the court to acquit him or, alternatively, sentence him to one year in prison for sexual assault.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO