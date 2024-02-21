The total number of fatalities in Gaza increased to 29,313, the local Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday, February 21. The death toll continues to rise as Israeli troops intensify their attacks, in the last 24 hours the attacks left at least 118 people dead. The situation could worsen even further given Israel's warnings about an intervention by its ground forces in Rafah, in the south of the enclave, and where the majority of the internally displaced population is.

The deaths and devastation do not stop in the Gaza Strip. Artillery assaults and shelling by Israeli troops left to the at least 118 Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours.

“The Israeli occupation committed 11 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, claiming 118 lives and leaving 163 injured during the last 24 hours,” said the local Ministry of Health.

One of the attacks hit a residential building in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, where 17 people died, whose bodies, wrapped in blankets, were taken to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Among the fatalities in that attack were four women and four children, local authorities stressed. Behind every figure there is suffering for thousands of families: The total number of deaths increased to 29,313, The Gaza Health Ministry said this Wednesday.

Besides69,333 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since October 7, in the enclave that is left with fewer and fewer hospitals for the care of serious injuries.

Some people carry the bodies of their loved ones killed during an Israeli bombardment at the Al-Najar hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 12, 2024. © AFP/Mohamed Abed

These events occur at a time when Israeli troops intensify their attacks in the south of the enclave, although without ceasing to attack the rest of the besieged Strip.

The situation could worsen due to a latent full-fledged incursion by Israeli ground forces into Rafah, the city at the southern end of the Strip, on the border with Egypt, where the majority of Gazans were forced to move under false promises of security. to avoid bombings.

According to the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu, the last strongholds of the Hamas group would be hidden in that town, which it promises to “eliminate” after the deadly attack by the Islamist movement four months ago that left around 1,200 people dead and around 240 kidnapped. Following a week-long truce in November 2023, more than 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Last Monday, February 19, the Netanyahu Administration warned that its Army will launch a broad incursion into Rafah next month if the captives remaining in the hands of Hamas are not freed. The full-fledged offensive would coincide with the sacred date of Ramadan.

25 NGOs urge to stop a ground incursion by the Israeli Army in Rafah

In a statement published this Wednesday, February 21, 25 non-governmental organizations call on governments around the world to intervene to repel and prevent an attack by Israel's ground troops in Rafah.

In this sense, NGOs also urge to avoid a forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, a scenario that they pointed out would be tragic for the population.

“We are horrified by the prospect of a ground invasion in Rafah, which would be absolutely dramatic” for those there, said the organisations, including Action Against Hunger, ActionAid, Amnesty International, Handicap International, Doctors of the World and War Child.

Between 1.5 and 1.7 million people of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants are in Rafah, caught in the middle of airstrikes. It is the last southern tip of the enclave. They no longer have space to flee to, some even set up tents right on the last meters of land where a fence separates them from the border with Egypt.



Palestinian citizens take refuge on the border with Egypt, amid fears of a mass exodus to that country, as the Israeli Army's offensive against Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 16, 2024. © Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Although the Israeli Army promised “evacuations” to “minimize” the cost of civilian lives, as part of its promises to the United States, Gazans are prohibited from leaving their territory, so it is not clear where they would be transferred if the The intention is to keep them safe.

These are people who have already had to flee on multiple occasions in the last four months, since the Israeli offensive began, which began in the north and has spread throughout the Gaza Strip.

NGOs insist that forced transfers, such as the one taking place in the Palestinian enclave, constitute “a violation of International Humanitarian Law” and demonstrate that Israeli orders for the “evacuation” of large areas of Gaza have led to the displacement of around of 85% of the population of that Palestinian territory.

With Reuters, AP and EFE